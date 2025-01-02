Bitget Lists Zerebro (ZEREBRO) In The Innovation, AI, And Meme Zone

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 2nd, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, is thrilled to announce the listing of Zerebro (ZEREBRO) in its Innovation, AI, and Meme Zone . This listing underscores Bitget's dedication to supporting cutting-edge projects that integrate AI, blockchain, and creative narratives.

Zerebro is a revolutionary autonomous AI system designed to create, distribute, and analyze content across decentralized and social platforms. Operating independently of human oversight, Zerebro shapes cultural and financial narratives through self-propagating, hyperstitious content-fiction blended with reality.

Zerebro utilizes advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and high-entropy human data to maintain content diversity and prevent“model collapse,” a degenerative issue common in AI models. It operates across various channels, including X, Instagram, Warpcast, and Telegram , engaging audiences with high-entropy, hyperstitious narratives.

Its decentralized ecosystem spans multiple chains, with:



Native Token: Deployed on Solana.

Digital Artwork: Minted on Polygon. Inscriptions: Hosted on Bitcoin.

This structure enables Zerebro to deeply connect with crypto subcultures while innovating in both technology and creative expression.

To celebrate the listing, Bitget is offering a 7-day limited-time promotion where users can purchase ZEREBRO with credit or debit cards at 0% fees . This offer supports over 140 currencies , including EUR, GBP, AUD, TWD, UZS, UAH, TRY, THB, BRL, PLN, IDR, PHP, CAD, and more.

For a step-by-step instructions for purchasing ZEREBRO on Bitget, users can visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, users can visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact:

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to their Terms of Use .