No One Can Stop China's 'National Reunification' With Taiwan, Says Xi Jinping In New Year Speech

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In his New Year's speech on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared that no one can stop China's "reunification" with Taiwan, delivering a stern warning to what Beijing sees as pro-independence forces both on the island and internationally.

Over the past year, Beijing has intensified military pressure on Taiwan, with warships and regularly entering the waters and airspace surrounding the island. Taiwanese officials view this as a gradual attempt to "normalize" China's military presence near Taiwan, as reported by Reuters.

China considers Taiwan, a democratically governed island, as part of its territory, but Taiwan's government firmly rejects these claims. It maintains that only the Taiwanese people have the right to determine their future, and that Beijing must respect their decision.

“The people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family. No one can sever our family bonds, and no one can stop the historical trend of national reunification,” Xi said in a speech televised on China's state broadcaster CCTV.

In his New Year's speech last year, Xi said China's "reunification" with Taiwan is inevitable, and that people on both sides "should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

Tensions have remained high throughout the year in the sensitive Taiwan Strait, especially after Lai Ching-te, deemed a "separatist" by Beijing, became the island's latest president in May, as reported by Reuters.

