Some 967MW Of Distributed Gas Generation Connected In Ukraine As Of Dec 31

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of December 31, 2024, the total capacity of distributed generation facilities in Ukraine reached 967 megawatts, with 835 megawatts put into operation during 2024.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“By the end of the 2024/2025 heating season, about 900 megawatts are expected to be connected additionally. Some of these facilities are near completion. Hence, in the current heating season, from 0.9 gigawatts to 1.8 gigawatts in additional gas generation capacity will be available and used,” the report states.

According to network operators, a number of generating facilities connected to the technological power grids meet the own electricity needs of enterprises and communities. This helps to reduce the general consumption rate in Ukraine's integrated energy system and increase the security of power supply.

The Energy Ministry and Ukrenergo National Power Company suggest that the owners of such plants benefit from the existing electricity market model and get involved in the provision of ancillary and balancing services.

“The work on connecting additional generation facilities continues. The Government has endorsed all necessary decisions to ease licensing procedures as much as possible and accelerate construction and connection deadlines. The positive results of such decisions can be seen even today. By the end of the 2024/2025 autumn and winter period, we expect to additionally connect about 900 megawatts of distributed generation facilities,” Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko noted.

A reminder that, on December 30, 2024, power engineers restored the supply of electricity, which had been interrupted due to hostilities, for 10,283 consumers across Ukraine.