Orange County Transportation Authority Streamlines Procurement With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After facing time-consuming document creation and manual reporting challenges, leadership with the Orange County Authority (OCTA) in California sought a more efficient, automated procurement process. They selected OpenGov, a leader in software solutions known for its intuitive tools and dedicated support.



Wanting to reduce the days-to-months process of document compilation and gain access to automated workflows, OCTA staff prioritized finding an intuitive solution backed by responsive support. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its purpose-built automation, live chat support for staff and vendors, and award-winning customer service.



By adopting OpenGov Procurement, OCTA leadership expects to accelerate procurement timelines and significantly improve staff productivity. The software's automation features will allow the Authority to reduce reliance on manual processes while enhancing reporting accuracy and transparency. Plus, with a user-friendly interface and live chat support, OCTA anticipates increased vendor engagement, leading to a more competitive bidding environment.



The Authority joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.



About OpenGov

OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov .

Jennifer Amin

OpenGov

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.