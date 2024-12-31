Cyber Police Kashmir Recovered Rs 4.72 Crore From Online Fraudsters In 2024
Date
12/31/2024 3:12:04 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In 2024 the cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, set a new benchmark by recovering Rs 4.72 crore defrauded from victims of online scams.
In a statement issued, by the Cyber Police Kashmir said that the money was handed over to the rightful owners and the cyber criminals were dealt as per law.“This significant accomplishment underscores Cyber Police Kashmir's dedication to combating cybercrime and safeguarding citizens from financial losses,” the statement reads.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, according to the officials, registered 30 FIRs during the year, 10 of which were charge-sheeted and forwarded to the Courts for judicial determination.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The unit also resolved 577 complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) and addressed 1,700 other miscellaneous complaints, showcasing its commitment to delivering services and addressing public grievances,”reads the statement.
It further reads as action was taken against 1,833 fake SIM cards used in various online crimes, and 150 missing mobile phones, worth lakhs of rupees, were recovered and restored to their rightful owners.
Read Also
'Digital Arrest' Scam: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Punjab Resident
Cyber Police Kashmir Warns Social Media Influencers To Refrain From Promoting Betting Apps, Fraudulent Investment Schemes
“Alongside its operational success, the Cyber Police Kashmir Zone placed a strong emphasis on public awareness by organizing numerous workshops in educational institutions and government offices to educate citizens about emerging cyber threats and online safety practices,” the statement reads.
“These achievements highlight the Cyber Police's comprehensive approach to tackling a wide range of cybercrimes, from financial fraud to the misuse of social media platforms. The Cyber Police remains steadfast in its mission to protect the digital well-being of citizens and foster a safer online environment for all,” the statement reads.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN31122024000215011059ID1109045636
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.