Cyber Police Kashmir Recovered Rs 4.72 Crore From Online Fraudsters In 2024

In a statement issued, by the Cyber Police Kashmir said that the money was handed over to the rightful owners and the cyber criminals were dealt as per law.“This significant accomplishment underscores Cyber Police Kashmir's dedication to combating cybercrime and safeguarding citizens from losses,” the statement reads.

The Cyber Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, according to the officials, registered 30 FIRs during the year, 10 of which were charge-sheeted and forwarded to the Courts for judicial determination.

“The unit also resolved 577 complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) and addressed 1,700 other miscellaneous complaints, showcasing its commitment to delivering services and addressing public grievances,”reads the statement.

It further reads as action was taken against 1,833 fake SIM cards used in various online crimes, and 150 missing mobile phones, worth lakhs of rupees, were recovered and restored to their rightful owners.

“Alongside its operational success, the Cyber Police Kashmir Zone placed a strong emphasis on public awareness by organizing numerous workshops in educational institutions and government offices to educate citizens about emerging cyber threats and online safety practices,” the statement reads.

“These achievements highlight the Cyber Police's comprehensive approach to tackling a wide range of cybercrimes, from financial fraud to the misuse of social media platforms. The Cyber Police remains steadfast in its mission to protect the digital well-being of citizens and foster a safer online environment for all,” the statement reads.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now