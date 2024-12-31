GROUNDBREAKING NEW YEARS EVE COUNTDOWN DISPLAY In HARTFORD, CT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RiseUP's Magic Mural Countdown

RiseUP's Logo

First Night Hartford

Hartford's Magic Mural Art Wall will light up NYE with a massive countdown clock, laser displays, and fireworks, making downtown a celebration centerpiece!

- Matt Conway, Executive Director of RiseUP

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This New Year's Eve, RiseUP for Arts is partnering with First Night Hartford to transform the city's skyline with one of the largest New Year's Eve countdown clocks in the country. The Magic Mural Art Wall , a 40,000-square-foot digital art installation on the Frontier Building, will light up downtown Hartford with stunning laser displays and a vibrant countdown to 2025.

Thanks to generous sponsorships from Coldwell Banker Realtor Greg Conway and local business leader E. John McGarvey, the Magic Mural Art Wall will be the centerpiece of First Night Hartford's celebration.

The evening's laser displays will begin at sundown, captivating audiences with dazzling visuals leading up to the 6:00 PM fireworks show. The display will continue throughout the night, building excitement for the midnight fireworks finale as the countdown clock illuminates the city.

"We're thrilled to partner with First Night Hartford to create an unforgettable experience for our community," said Matt Conway, Executive Director of The RiseUP Group, Inc. "This activation highlights the Magic Mural Art Wall's unique ability to merge art, technology, and celebration, making Hartford a destination for the New Year."

"We are very excited to partner with RiseUP to create the largest NYE countdown clock around! We can't wait to bring in 2025 across 40,000 square feet!" said Jeff Deveroux from First Night Hartford.

A Look Back: Magic Mural Art Wall Pilot

The Magic Mural Art Wall debuted this past November as a groundbreaking pilot project, featuring over 150 artists from more than 20 countries. The projection included works from local youth, international creators, and students with special needs, blending still images, animations, and videos into a mesmerizing display. The pilot attracted thousands of viewers to downtown Hartford and brought international attention to the city's vibrant art scene. This New Year's Eve event builds upon that success, further solidifying the Magic Mural Art Wall as a landmark of creativity and innovation.

The Magic Mural Art Wall, featuring cutting-edge projection technology and curated art displays, has quickly become a beacon for innovation and community engagement. This New Year's Eve activation is a testament to Hartford's vibrant cultural scene and its commitment to showcasing creative excellence.

Join us for this spectacular display as Hartford counts down to the new year in grand style. For more information about First Night Hartford and the Magic Mural Art Wall, visit .

About The RiseUP Group, Inc.

The RiseUP Group, Inc. is Connecticut's leading nonprofit for public art and creative empowerment. Through programs like RiseUP for Arts, the organization has facilitated over 300 murals and creative projects statewide, inspiring connection, pride, and inclusivity in communities. Visit to learn more.

About First Night Hartford

First Night Hartford is a family-friendly, alcohol-free New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Hartford featuring music, entertainment, fireworks, and cultural attractions for all ages. Visit to learn more.

Matt Conway

The RiseUP Group

+1 860-874-2114

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

RiseUP's Magic Mural Art Wall

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.