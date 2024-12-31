BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Set To Tie The Knot With Chennai-Based Singer: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya is set to tie the knot with Sivasri Skanda Prasad who is a well-known classical from Chennai.

According to reports, the wedding ceremony is likely to take place in a few month in Bengaluru.

However, there is no official announcement by the Bangalore South MP .

According to NewsFirstPrime, Sivasree is a in Bioengineering from Sastra University, and holds MA degree in Bharatanatyam from Chennai University.

Another report said that Sivasree has also lent her voice to a song in the Kannada version of“Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2.”

Shivasree also has a YouTube channel with over 2 lakh subscribers.

In January 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised

Sivasri Skanda Prasad.

"This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage," said PM Modi in a post.