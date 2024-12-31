Puerto Rico Plunges Into Darkness After Power Grid Failure 1.3 Million Residences Without Electricity

(MENAFN- Live Mint)

Puerto Rico woke up in darkness on Tuesday morning (December 31) as a massive power grid failure left nearly the entire island without electricity. More than 1.3 million clients remain without power. At 9.30 am local time (1330 GMT), around 90% of customers were without power, according to Luma Energy.

Luma Energy, the island's distribution company, stated that it would likely take 24 to 48 hours to restore power, "conditions permitting."

While the cause of the outage in Puerto Rico is still under investigation, preliminary reports suggest that a failure in an underground power line may have triggered the disruption.

Ivan Baez, a spokesperson for Genera, a power generation company, described the incident as a "major" power grid failure in an interview with local radio. He noted that the failed line, operated by Luma, caused plants operated by Genera and private generators to go offline.

Genera reported that two of its plants had begun restarting operations by 9.30 am. local time. The island is believed to have faced power outages due to aging infrastructure and the long-term effects of Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.

(With Reuters inputs)