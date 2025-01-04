8 Killed, 15 Injured In Market Fire In North China's Hebei
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Xinhua
Shijiazhuang: Eight people were killed and 15 others injured in a fire that broke out at a marketplace in Qiaoxi District of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, on Saturday, local authorities said.
The fire broke out at around 8:40 am at a marketplace that sells vegetables and other essential goods. Firefighters, along with emergency response and medical teams, promptly arrived at the scene for rescue operations. By 10:10am, the fire was extinguished.
Search and rescue work was completed at midday. The injured have received hospital treatments, and their conditions are reported as non-life-threatening.
The cause of the fire is under further investigation.
MENAFN04012025000063011010ID1109054192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.