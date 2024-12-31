Artificial Intelligence Integration In Clinical Practice - Spain Is Establishing Itself As A Leader In AI Adoption Within Healthcare

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Clinical Practice Physician Perspective - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explores the application of AI in clinical settings. This report offers a comprehensive overview of how AI is currently utilized and its anticipated future developments across the seven major markets (7MM): the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan.

Although AI is still a relatively new technology, it is widely recognized as a significant catalyst for future advancements in healthcare. This technology holds the promise of transforming healthcare by optimizing clinical workflows, addressing staffing shortages, and improving the accuracy of diagnoses and treatments. However, the integration of AI into clinical practice must be approached with caution to ensure it is both safe and ethical.

Organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) have already urged careful consideration in the adoption of AI technologies in healthcare. Regulatory bodies are also actively working on frameworks to govern the use of AI in the healthcare.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is gradually being integrated into healthcare, although its adoption remains slow.

Spain is establishing itself as a leader in AI adoption within healthcare.

Physicians with prior experience using AI were more supportive of its integration and use in clinical practice.

HCPs tended to feel more comfortable using AI to automate administrative tasks than to guide direct patient care.

HCPs with prior AI in their practices were more comfortable with sales representatives using AI for personalized messaging.

Physicians with experience using AI were more confident that patients would be comfortable with AI to supporting clinical decisions.

Thorough AI training for HCPs is crucial to optimize patient care, promote responsible use of technology, and address the widening educational gap. AI adoption involves addressing several aspects, including technical, ethical, legal, and human factors.

This report combines information obtained from secondary sources and primary research with 531 healthcare professionals from different therapy areas such as neurology, dermatology, immunology, and rheumatology. The surveys were conducted between August-November 2024. Study objectives:

Assess the current use of AI in clinical practice.

Capture physicians' opinions on the use of AI.

Identify the processes within clinical practice that AI can improve the most.

Explore future opportunities for AI.

Investigate how AI is being used outside clinical practice. Compare results with last year's (2023) data.

Evaluates the current application of AI in clinical practice and its future potential.

Highlights the clinical processes where AI offers the greatest improvements, as identified by physicians.

Examines patient comfort levels with AI-based healthcare practices. Features case studies demonstrating AI in action.

Executive Summary

Study Design

Introduction to Artificial Intelligence

AI Use in Clinical Practice

Comfort with Using AI

AI Impact on Clinical Practice

Use Cases

Deal Making Activities in AI

Summary of Key Findings Appendix

