Istanbul's Besiktas Sports Club Elects New President

12/31/2024 8:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Istanbul's Besiktas sports club elected a new president, Serdal Adali, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Mr. Serdal Adali secured a club record 8,901 votes," Besiktas said on X, easily beating Huseyin Yucel, who got 3,637 at the club's extraordinary general assembly.

This leadership change follows the resignation of Hasan Arat last month from Besiktas's helm due to poor results.

Arat, 65, was elected president at an extraordinary general assembly a year ago, in December 2023.

The Black Eagles, Besiktas's football team, are currently sixth with 26 points in the Turkish top-tier Super Lig and 28th with six points in the Europa League.

AzerNews

