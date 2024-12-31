Istanbul's Besiktas Sports Club Elects New President
Istanbul's Besiktas sports club elected a new president, Serdal
Adali, Anadolu Agency reports.
"Mr. Serdal Adali secured a club record 8,901 votes," Besiktas
said on X, easily beating Huseyin Yucel, who got 3,637 at the
club's extraordinary general assembly.
This leadership change follows the resignation of Hasan Arat
last month from Besiktas's helm due to poor results.
Arat, 65, was elected president at an extraordinary general
assembly a year ago, in December 2023.
The Black Eagles, Besiktas's football team, are currently sixth
with 26 points in the Turkish top-tier Super Lig and 28th with six
points in the Europa League.
