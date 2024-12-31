The Importance Of Net Zero Strategies In The Hospitality Sector: Who Is Winning The Race To Net Zero?

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report covers three key strategies including Green Buildings, Reducing Single-Use Plastics and Food Waste, Climate Adaptation and Water Management.

The "Net Zero Strategies in Lodging" strategic intelligence report gives you an in-depth insight into the net zero targets and performance of lodging companies. The report covers the importance of a net zero strategy in the lodging sector along with the progress made by the leading companies to achieve the emission target. These detailed analyses are critical in developing effective business plans to gain a competitive edge.

By adopting a net zero strategy, lodging companies can protect their business against regulations like emissions pricing and fossil fuel phase-outs. This strategy can also help them meet the expectations of environmentally conscious consumers. Most major lodging companies have set both interim and long-term emissions targets. Marriot is leading the race to net zero among the 18 major lodging companies analyzed for this report. The company has the largest verified science-based net zero target portfolio approved by the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

This thematic brief identifies the companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats.

The report predicts how each theme will evolve and identifies the leading and disrupting companies. This report covers the ESG - Environmental theme.

Get an overview of the emissions emanating from the lodging industry.

Identify the strategies lodging companies adopt to reduce carbon emissions and achieve net zero targets.

Analyze key energy transition technologies that lodging companies can deploy as part of their roadmap to a greener future. Gain in-depth insight into several case studies that will illustrate how some lodging companies are already tackling their emissions.

Executive Summary

Why Lodging Companies Need a Net Zero Strategy

Strategy 1: Green Buildings

Strategy 2: Reducing Single-Use Plastics and Food Waste

Strategy 3: Climate Adaptation and Water Management

Who is Winning the Race to Net Zero? Glossary

Marriot International

Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Hyatt Hotels

InterContinental Hotel Group

Choice Hotels

Minor Hotels

Accor

Melia

Whitbread

OYO Rooms

Four Season

Mandarin Oriental

Best Western

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Radisson Hotel Group

Travelodge Hotels

Huazhu Group

Shanghai Jin Jiang Winnow

