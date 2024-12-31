Oil Depot Fire, Airport Closure - Russia Attacked By Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following a drone attack, Russia reported a fire at an oil depot in the Smolensk region and the closure of Vladikavkaz airport.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the Astra Telegram channel.

According to local residents, UAVs attacked an oil depot in the city of Yartsevo, Smolensk region of the Russian Federation.

The head of the district, Roman Zakharov, confirmed the information about the attack on the 'fuel and complex' and the fire. The Emergency Situations is working at the site to eliminate the consequences of the attack, he added.

At the same time, Smolensk Region Governor Vasily Anokhin reported that the wreckage of a UAV had fallen on the territory of the oil depot.

'According to preliminary information, the wreckage of one of the unmanned aerial vehicles fell on the territory of the oil depot. As a result, fuel was spilled and fuels and lubricants started to catch fire,' he said, adding that there was no threat to residential properties.

Meanwhile, in Kazan, the airport was temporarily suspended on Tuesday morning to 'ensure the safety of civilian aircraft,' Rosaviatsiya spokesman Artem Korenyako said .

'The air harbour is temporarily not accepting or sending flights,' Korenyako said, noting that aircraft crews, air traffic controllers and airport services are taking measures to ensure flight safety.

The head of the North Ossetia region, Sergei Menyailo, also announced the downing of a UAV over the training ground and the closure of Vladikavkaz airport.

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroy Shahed drones depot in Russia's Oryol region

'Air defence forces shot down a drone over the Shalkhi training ground. There were no casualties or damage. Since 04:00 am [local time], a drone alert has been declared in the North Caucasus Federal District. Vladikavkaz airport is closed for arrivals and departures,' he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on 26 December, Moscow's Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports introduced the Carpet Plan due to the threat of a drone attac .

The first photo is illustrative: Pixabay