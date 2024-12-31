(MENAFN) There is growing attention around the so-called "battle against the Houthis," a new focus for the Israeli and military, as signaled by recent announcements. This is not a straightforward process or war, but rather a complex and long-term strategy requiring significant resources, including military manpower, weaponry, and intelligence efforts directed at Sana'a. Analysts and reporters close to the IDF have made it clear that this is not a quick operation but a drawn-out engagement designed to achieve notable successes, including assassinations and covert operations, which are expected to capture the public’s attention.



The Houthis, who are not deterred by attacks from Israel or Western powers like the U.S. and Britain, are seen as willing partners for Netanyahu. Much like Netanyahu, the Houthis are focused on maintaining their grip on power, regardless of the costs to their citizens or infrastructure. Both sides are driven by the same desire to preserve their rule, even at the expense of their people’s welfare.



In this context, Netanyahu's regime views the Houthis as a useful ally, despite the distance and logistical challenges that separate them. The Houthis' commitment to a "battle" is seen as reliable for at least a few more years, making them a potential long-term partner. In exchange for relatively small efforts, such as launching ballistic missiles, the Houthis are expected to help Netanyahu pressure his enemies, including securing the return of kidnapped individuals. The stage is set for a sustained conflict with uncertain outcomes, but for now, the Houthis are being hailed as the necessary partner for Netanyahu's political survival.

