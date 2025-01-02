Can Kate Middleton Spark A Comeback For British Royal Family In 2025? Royal Expert Says 'Like It Or Not'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Royal Family enters 2025 with a sense of uncertainty following a tumultuous year marked by crises and personal challenges. As they bid farewell to 2024, which Prince William described as "the hardest year of my life," the impact of dual cancer diagnoses for both King Charles and the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, looms large over the monarchy.

In early 2024, both Charles and Kate Middleton faced hospital stays that revealed shocking cancer diagnoses, sending shockwaves through the royal household. The ramifications of these health battles disrupted meticulously planned engagements, forcing the family to adapt to an unexpected reality. As William noted, "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life," reflecting the emotional strain felt by the entire family during this period of uncertainty.

| Royal researchers cry foul as UK govt continues to block files on Prince Andrew

Despite these challenges, there is a glimmer of hope as both King Charles and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton appear to be recovering well. Dr Tessa Dunlop, a royal historian, suggests that while 2025 may not start with a flourish, it could involve more travel for the royal couple.

Prince William hinted at a more streamlined monarchy, stating that it may present itself differently in the future, with a focus on smaller engagements rather than grand tours.

“Less clear is exactly how this downsized monarchy will present itself. William alluded to Kate Middleton joining him on trips in 2025, but with young children and the Princess of Wales still managing a phased return to work, think more European pop-over than full-scale headline tour.”, she told Mirror.

| Royal Family's plans for 2025: Charles-Camilla likely to tour India

"Charles and Camilla are likewise compromised . Australia, billed as a 'tonic' for the ailing King, felled his wife; the 77-year-old Queen returned to Britain and succumbed to nasty chest infection that morphed into pneumonia, knocking her out for weeks. So far the King and Queen's only overseas fixture in 2025 is a visit to Rome (inherited from the Waleses who pulled out last spring). Pressure might be relieved if they travelled as a four; a partnership that would allow Italy to benefit from the Royal Family's only glamorous player.

"Like it or not, Kate Middleton remains the shiniest jewel in the Windsors' crown. Last year's highlights were all hers: Trooping, Wimbledon, Armistice, Christmas at the Abbey. It is a lot of pressure for one woman."

The pressure on Kate Middleton remains significant as she continues to navigate her phased return to royal duties while balancing family life with young children.

| Kate's Christmas day look: A stunning emerald-green coat that steals the spotlig

Kate Middleton's role as a key player in the monarchy has never been more pronounced; last year's highlights were largely attributed to her public appearances, from Trooping the Colour to Christmas celebrations.

Looking ahead, one pressing question is whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reconcile with their royal relatives. Harry has made several solo trips to the UK over the past year, while Meghan seems content to remain in America.

Dr Dunlop speculates that with their American engagements appearing lacklustre, there may be motivation for them to travel together across the Atlantic.

As May 2025 approaches, marking the 80th anniversary of World War II's conclusion, there is speculation about a potential family gathering for remembrance events. However, whether all members will unite remains uncertain given ongoing tensions.