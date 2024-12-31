Hamas calls on UN, Arab and Islamic nations to facilitate entry of relief supplies, tents

(MENAFN) On Monday, Hamas called on the United Nations and Arab and Islamic nations to facilitate the entry of relief supplies and tents to help protect hundreds of thousands of displaced people in the Gaza Strip from the harsh winter conditions. This plea comes as the region faces its second consecutive winter under Israeli military actions since October 7, 2023. The call followed a rise in deaths among displaced individuals due to cold waves, with at least seven deaths reported, including six children, according to the office. Hamas emphasized the urgent need for international assistance to provide shelter, food, water, medicine, and heating to the displaced population in Gaza.



Hamas also condemned what it described as Israel's ongoing "genocide" and "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza, which has persisted for over 15 months. They urged the global community and the United Nations to fulfill their humanitarian and legal obligations to help the Palestinian people and stop Israel's military aggression, which continues to devastate the region. Displaced Palestinians, living in tents made from fabric and nylon, face dire conditions with limited access to basic necessities. Their homes have been destroyed by Israeli airstrikes, and many were forced to flee to the southern Gaza Strip. The ongoing conflict has led to the deaths of over 153,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, with widespread famine and destruction exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.



Despite international calls for accountability, Israel has continued its actions in Gaza, disregarding arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli officials accused of war crimes.

MENAFN31122024000045015687ID1109044352