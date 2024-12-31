Qatar Museums Welcomes New Year With Exciting Programs In January 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Museums (QM) kicks off the New Year with a diverse range of exciting activities.

January will feature a variety of thrilling programs, including hands-on workshops, immersive camps, and engaging storytelling sessions, offering fun and creativity for both children and adults as they begin the year with fresh experiences.

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) will host various activities in January, including their monthly Story time, Club, and Escape Room:

Story Time at MIA Library:“Snow White: An Islamic Tale”

January 6, 2025

11am to 12pm



Bring your children along to this story time session at the Museum of Islamic Art.

Go and join in this family bonding story session to read Snow White: An Islamic Tale by Fawzia Gilani.

This session is free to attend.

To register contact [email protected]

Book Club:“The Ottomans: A Cultural Legacy”

January 27, 2025

5pm to 6pm

Join for the monthly book club for lovers of Islamic Art.

This month will discuss The Ottomans: A Cultural Legacy by Diana Darke. To register contact [email protected]

Escape Room: The Scholars of the Islamic World

Every Tuesday and Thursday until September 2, 2024

11am to 3pm

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) in collaboration with Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) brings you Qatar's first museum escape room experience.

Featuring rooms within rooms that explore different facets of Islamic scholarship, participants will navigate through themed chambers focused on calligraphy, Islamic science and inventions, astronomy, and the conservation of Islamic art objects, uncovering hidden knowledge and unravelling mysteries along the way.

This activity will take place at the MIA Education Wing on the 2nd Floor.

For 14-year-olds and above, the duration of the activity is 1 hour and 30 minutes.

This session is free to attend.

To register send an email to [email protected]

Workshop: Creative Work by Arabic Calligraphy

January 29, 2025

11am to 1pm

A workshop inspired by the Arabic calligraphy that resides in MIA galleries.

Explore the beauty of calligraphy by making your fine art piece.

You can choose a text from the Museum collections and write it on glossy ornament paper.

The workshop will provide the required materials.

This session is free to attend.

To register contact [email protected]

The National Museum of Qatar will host storytelling sessions, and exciting activities for all ages:

Storytelling:“Where is My Teacher”

January 2, 2025

4pm to 5pm

Join for a journey of imagination in their story about finding the teacher, and in this adventure you will go through famous children's literature books and movies.

They hope you are familiar with the characters and wish you to have a joyful time.

To register send an email to [email protected]

Drop-in Activity: Navigation Life

January 5, 2025

11am to 12pm (English) and 4pm to 5pm (Arabic)

The museum's galleries and collections come to life through interactive experiences with their expert guides, fostering deeper connections and creating lasting memories for all visitors.

This is free to attend. No registration required.

Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art will host a series of workshops designed to nurture and inspire your creative side:

Workshop: Art Adventure for teens

January 11, 2025

11am - 1pm

Embark on an exciting artistic adventure at Mathaf's art workshop for teens.

This hands-on workshop invites young creatives to explore various materials and techniques, drawing inspiration from renowned artists.

During the workshop, participants will have the chance to experiment with different artistic methods, from painting and drawing to mixed media.

Guided by expert instructors, teens will explore the creative processes of famous artists and discover how to incorporate these techniques into their own work.

Workshop: From Painting to Manuscripts: Writing Gérôme's Journey

January 18, 2025 (For ages 15 - 18 years old)

3pm to 5:30pm

Join for a creative writing workshop about journey and travel.

For those interested in travel literature, this writing workshop will take you on a journey through the visual arts, and back to paper and writing.

This workshop is curated as part of the Seeing is Believing: The Art and Influence of Gérôme Exhibition which will be on view at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art until February 22, 2025.

Fire Station: Artist in Residence will host an interactive workshop guided by expert instructors and resident artists:

Workshop: Sonic Spark: Ableton for Beginners

January 24 and 25, 2025

4pm to 6pm

In this workshop, participants will learn how to navigate Ableton, arrange sounds, create beats, and add effects to craft a simple yet unique soundtrack.

Through interactive and enjoyable exercises, participants will build foundational skills in arranging and mixing, enabling them to produce their own personalized tracks.

The Future Art Mill Museum is excited to offer a series of engaging workshops and curator-led tours, designed for both children and adults to enjoy.

These programs are part of the Manzar: Art and Architecture from Pakistan 1940s to Today exhibition, which will be on display until January 31, 2025.

Workshop: Soundscapes of Expression: Music-Making Workshops with Aga Khan Music Program Artists

January 10, 2025 (For ages 16 - 25 years old)

3pm to 6pm

January 11, (For ages 9 - 15 years of old)

10am to 2pm

This two-day workshop, led by artists from the Aga Khan Music Program, offers participants an opportunity to engage with the fundamentals of improvisation and creative composition.

Designed for aspiring musicians and music enthusiasts, the sessions focus on the art of music-making through interactive and collaborative activities.

To register, email [email protected]

Workshop:“Manzar Ka Safar" – A Journey Through Art, Architecture, and Culture

Until January 1, 2, 5 and 6, 2024

9am to 6pm

Join for "Manzar Ka Safar" – A Journey Through Art, Architecture, and Culture!

This winter camp offers families and the general public a dynamic, educational experience inspired by the Manzar exhibition.

Enjoy interactive guided tours and hands-on activities tailored to different age groups.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to engage with the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan!

Register via email [email protected]

Curator led Tour: Explore the Manzar Exhibition with Zarmeene Shah

January 11 to 13, 2025

Experience the Manzar Exhibition like never before with exclusive curator-led tours by Zarmeene Shah, the esteemed co-curator of the exhibition.

These tours offer a fascinating journey through Pakistani art and architecture, spanning from the 1940s to the present day.

Participants will gain insights into the curatorial vision, themes, stories, and creative processes behind the collection, providing a unique opportunity to connect with Pakistan's cultural and artistic evolution.

To register, email [email protected]

As Qatar's leading cultural institution, Qatar Museums is committed to enriching the nation's cultural scene by offering a broad range of engaging and diverse experiences for both residents and visitors.

For the full schedule of exhibitions, public workshops, tours, and events, visit

Opening hours for the museums in Qatar can be viewed here