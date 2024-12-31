French Fireworks Designer Wins Gold Award At China International Fireworks Culture Festival Of Wanzai



YICHUN, CHINA - OutReach Newswire - 31 December 2024 - On the evening of December 21, a fireworks display themed "Fireworks of Love" lit up the sky above the ancient city of Wanzai in Jiangxi Province, China. The show, designed by French fireworks artist Sophie, won the Award at the 5th China International Fireworks and Culture Festival of Wanzai.







The year of 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations. Sophie blended French romanticism with traditional Chinese culture and stories, using colors such as blue and red to create a romantic atmosphere in celebration of the milestone.

Sophie has had a deep interest in Chinese culture since childhood. During the 2008 Beijing Olympics, she contributed to the creative planning of the opening ceremony. Deeply impressed by the grandeur of the fireworks displays, she has named herself 苏绮(Su Qi), which means to be as beautiful and brilliant as fireworks.

Driven by her love for China, Sophie has settled in Wanzai. Now she works for a local large-scale fireworks company and oversees fireworks performances in the ancient city.

Located in northwest Jiangxi, Wanzai has a history spanning over 1,400 years in fireworks production and is one of China's four major fireworks manufacturing areas. Its fireworks have illuminated the skies at major events, including the Beijing Olympics, the Shanghai World Expo, and National Day celebrations in Beijing. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: Yichun International Communication Center, Jiangxi Province

