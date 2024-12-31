Huize Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading insurance connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia, today announced that it has received a notification letter (the“Compliance Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Stock (“Nasdaq”) dated December 30, 2024, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the“Minimum Bid Price Requirement”).

As previously disclosed, the Company was notified by Nasdaq on September 10, 2024 that the Company was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, as the closing bid price of the Company's American depositary shares (“ADSs”) was below US$1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.

On December 30, 2024, Nasdaq confirmed in the Compliance Notice that the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs has been at US$1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days, from December 9, 2024, to December 27, 2024. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), and the matter is closed.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading insurance technology platform connecting consumers, insurance carriers and distribution partners digitally through data-driven and AI-powered solutions in Asia. Targeting mass affluent consumers, Huize is dedicated to serving consumers for their life-long insurance needs. Its online-to-offline integrated insurance ecosystem covers the entire insurance life cycle and offers consumers a wide spectrum of insurance products, one-stop services, and a streamlined transaction experience across all scenarios. By leveraging AI, data analytics, and digital capabilities, Huize empowers the insurance service chain with proprietary technology-enabled solutions for insurance consultation, user engagement, marketing, risk management, and claims service.

For more information, please visit or follow us on social media via LinkedIn ( ), Twitter ( ) and Webull ( ).

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huize's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident” and similar statements. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Huize may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huize's goal and strategies; Huize's expansion plans; Huize's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Huize's expectation regarding the demand for, and market acceptance of, its online insurance products; Huize's expectations regarding its relationship with insurer partners and insurance clients and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Kenny Lo

Investor Relations Manager

...

Media Relations

...

Christensen

In China

Ms. Dee Wang

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

Email: ...

In U.S.

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: ...