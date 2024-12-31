China launches 11 new technology innovation centers to boost cultural, tourism growth

(MENAFN) China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced the launch of eleven new technology innovation centers aimed at advancing the country's cultural and tourism sectors. The initiative, which began in 2023, is part of broader efforts to enhance the industry’s technological capabilities. Liu Dongyan, the deputy director of the ministry's science and education department, revealed the details during a press conference.



These centers are located across eight provincial-level regions, including Beijing, Liaoning, Zhejiang, and Fujian. Together, they employ nearly 1,000 management and technical professionals, with a total investment exceeding 100 million yuan (approximately 13.91 million USD). The centers are designed to offer a full range of services to cultural and tourism businesses, supporting them throughout the entire process, from research and development (R&D) to pilot testing and product commercialization.



The focus of these centers includes five key areas within the cultural and tourism industries: performance equipment, amusement facilities, smart tourism, scenic area development, art display, interactive experiences, and the digitalization and intelligence of cultural services. Several of the centers have already achieved significant milestones, such as one that has partnered with over 6,300 scenic spots, generating more than 300 million ticket sales annually. Another center is involved in producing more than 80 percent of the world’s mid-to-high-end virtual reality (VR) headsets.



Liu emphasized that the technology innovation centers are playing an increasingly crucial role in the development of the cultural and tourism industries, helping to shape their technological future and contribute to industry growth.

