Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 26: Allu Arjun's Movie Close Behind Baahubali 2 To Become 2Nd Biggest Indian Film

Pushpa 2 Worldwide box office Collection Day 26 : After nearly a month of its theatrical release, Allu Arjun's movie is now close behind SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 to become the second biggest Indian worldwide.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 The Rule's worldwide box office collection stood at ₹1,639 crore on Monday, December 30. However, the movie makers have already declared that Pushpa 2's worldwide collection has crossed ₹1,700 crore.
Currently, the only two Indian titles keeping Allu Arjun's movie from being the biggest Indian movie worldwide are Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,790 crore gross) and Aamir Khan's Dangal ( ₹2,070 crore gross). Also Read
With ₹1379.5 crore in gross collection, the Sukumar directorial is only the second biggest grosser in India currently, as Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,416 crore) continues to maintain its hold at the Box Office.
However, Pushpa 2 has overtaken Baahubali 2 as India's No 1 film in terms of net collection.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 26
Pushpa The Rule has earned ₹1,639 crore so far, and its overseas collection is ₹259.5 crore.
Pushpa 2 has earned an estimated ₹1163.65 crore (India Net) and ₹1379.5 crore (India Gross).
In the regional language breakdown, the film earned ₹326.31 crore in Telugu, ₹56.95 crore in Tamil, ₹7.62 crore in Kannada, and ₹14.12 crore in Malayalam on Day 26.
Even though the Monday earrings of the film saw a sharp decline of over 57%, the Sukumar directorial managed to earn an estimated ₹6.65 crore on Day 26, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
On Day 26, Pushpa 2 earned ₹1.22 crore in Telugu, ₹0.15 crore in Tamil, ₹0.02 crore in Kannada, and ₹0.01 crore in Malayalam. In Hindi, the film earned ₹5.25 crore.
