Rats Roam GMC Anantnag Ward, Viral Photos Spark Outrage

Patients and their attendants have talked about the infestation and it angered netizens as well calling for accountability from the hospital administration.



Many described sleepless nights as rats gnawing on bedding, food, and even personal belongings. Some even reported instances of rodents crawling onto their beds, causing distress and alarm.

The infestation is believed to stem from poor waste management and the hospital's aging infrastructure, which provides ideal conditions for rodents to thrive.

The hospital administration has acknowledged the issue. Principal GMC Anantnag, Dr. Rukhsana Najeeb, said,“This is unacceptable, and patient care remains our top priority. We have formed a committee led by Dr. Zain to investigate and submit findings within 24 hours. There will be no compromise on sanitation, and those responsible will face consequences.”

Dr. Najeeb attributed the problem partly to food brought in by attendants and the increased rush during winter. She assured the public that immediate measures are being taken, including holding the pest control contractor accountable.“This should not have happened, and we will ensure it does not happen again,” she added.

She further said that the administration has constituted a committee under the supervision of Dr Zain and they will give us the inputs within 24 hours.

“This should not happen and this is unacceptable and patient care remains our priority. We have given responsibility to all officials that this thing should not happen again and we won't spare those who are responsible.”

Dr Najeeb further said that there will be no compromise on sanitation and I take personal care about that.

“Due to winter there are a lot of attendants also visiting the hospital but that doesn't mean that we compromise in patient care, it has happened and we will ensure that it won't happen again, She said.”



Dr Najeeb further said that the administration has further summoned employees of the contractor who are responsible

for rodenticide and said that the contractor has few months left and his contract is going to end soon.

The viral photos have drawn sharp criticism from the public, with many questioning the hospital's ability to maintain basic hygiene standards. Patients and their families have demanded swift action to resolve the issue and prevent similar incidents in the future.

