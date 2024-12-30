Healthsafety Qualified Adapts To New Reality With “Just Ask – Will Mask”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Just Ask – Will Mask, Distance, Disinfect and More” means each local company has agreed to meet these new safety requirements, inventoried masks and other key PPE, and passed the HealthSafety Qualified Test for either local companies that visit customers' homes or welcome customers to their building.

Petaluma, CA, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Ratings Corporation (ARC), creator of Diamond Certified Resource, has announced the relaunch of its HealthSafety Qualified Resource website . Originally created in 2020 to help Bay Area consumers find health-smart companies during the Covid-19 pandemic, the site has been updated to reflect the“Just Ask / Will Mask” philosophy, which means all HealthSafety Qualified companies will mask, distance, disinfect and more.

HealthSafety Qualified Resource Helps Shoppers Find Local, Health-Cautious Companies

“The Covid lockdowns and scary news stories about the pandemic are behind us, but they've caused many people to be more concerned about catching something like the flu, RSV, Covid and even colds,” says Greg Louie, founder and CEO of ARC.“This is the New Reality-they've become health-cautious, so we've updated our certification to help them find local companies that prioritize their health safety.”

What is HealthSafety Qualified?

To qualify for HealthSafety Qualified , companies must pass each of these four rating steps: Learn and Test, Acquire Inventory, Train Team, and Validate Performance. Once qualified, they commit to follow HealthSafety Qualified Standards every day and participate in performance audits and customer challenges.

The HealthSafety Qualified symbol is a promise that each company received ARC's requirements, passed its test, and validated their inventory of personal protective equipment and safety supplies. It's a promise that the certified company has committed to following HealthSafety Qualified Best Practices.

“Being HealthSafety Qualified lets our potential clients know that we take their health and safety seriously,” adds John Gorman, owner of Save Energy Company in Petaluma.“During these times, it's especially important that we follow current health and safety codes to ensure everyone's good health.”

These Bay Area companies have earned HealthSafety Qualified:

24/7 Rooter & Plumbing

A and P Moving, Inc.

Absolute Best Care

Ace Plumbing and Rooter

Acur-it Auto Repair

Albert Nahman Plumbing, Heating and Cooling

All About Parking

American Home Renewal, Inc.

Antioch Napa Auto Care

Aren Electric Co., Inc.

autoTech Blackhawk

AWC

Bit Electrical Inc.

BV Electric Inc.

Cappstone, Inc.

City Carpets

Diablo Valley Cabinetry

Dinwoodie Landscape Services

Dr. James R. Mattingly DDS

Elite Pro Home Cleaning

Evenich Construction, Inc.

Gar-Cal Corporation

Good & Clean Co. Inc.

Gruber Painting

Hi Tech Termite Control of the Bay Area, Inc.

Innovation Painting Plus

J & D Painting

Mason Plumbing, Inc.

Molly Maid of Sonoma and Napa Counties

Moore Mechanical Heating & Air Conditioning

Mr. Pavers Contractor Services, Inc.

Mr. Roofing, Inc.

Next Stage Design + Build

P A Remodeling/Sami & Sons, Inc.

Peninsula Parking

Precision Air Solutions

Precision Cleaning Services

Roman's Plumbing, Inc.

Roof-Life Construction

Santa Rosa Moving & Storage

Save Energy Company

Shepherd's Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.

SonoMarin Cleaning Services, Inc.

Supreme Comfort HVAC, Inc.

The Lunt Marymor Company

Wedge Roofing

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation, the creator of HealthSafety Qualified and Diamond Certified Resource, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.

Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at diamondcertified.org. They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.

Attachments



HealthSafety Qualified webpage HealthSafety Qualified Adapts to New Reality With“Just Ask – Will Mask” PDF

CONTACT: Greg Louie American Ratings Corporation (925) 548-3175 ...