Turkish Delegation Visits Azerbaijan Within Sports Expert Exchange Program

12/30/2024 9:08:51 AM

Laman Ismayilova

Turkish delegation has visited Azerbaijan as part of the Sports Expert Exchange Program, Azernews reports.

During their stay, the visitors showed interest in several sports facilities in Baku, according to Idman.

The group toured various locations, including the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, the Heydar Aliyev Center, the Old City, and the Carpet Museum.

They also examined the operations of the Baku Aquatic Palace, the European Games Park, the National Gymnastics Arena, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, the Baku Shooting Center, the National Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Scientific-Practical Institute, and the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex. Additionally, they visited the Ulduz Football Academy camp in Shuvalan.

The delegation met with the Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, to discuss their initiatives and activities.

AzerNews

