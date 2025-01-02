New E-System Launched To Strengthen Governance, Localize Mobile Industry In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Ministries of Finance and Communications and Information have introduced a new electronic system aimed at enhancing governance, promoting the localization of the mobile in Egypt, and ensuring fair competition in the telecommunications market. This initiative is designed to protect the interests of citizens, investors, and the broader Egyptian economy. It is expected to support the local of mobile phones with high quality and competitive prices, further stimulating exports. This comes at a time when several international companies have begun manufacturing a variety of mobile phones within the Egyptian market.

A joint statement issued by the two ministries clarified that the customs duties and taxes on imported mobile phones remain unchanged. It was also stated that Egyptian citizens visiting from abroad can bring in a mobile phone for personal use without incurring fees, provided they do so within a transitional period of three months.

The new e-system, accessible via the“Telephony” application, allows citizens to register their imported mobile phones without needing to interact with customs personnel. Through this platform, users can check the applicable fees and make online payments within the three-month window. The system also ensures greater transparency and ease in tracking, registering, and paying any fees due.

Furthermore, the e-system is designed to protect consumers from counterfeit, smuggled, and non-compliant mobile phones. By allowing users to inquire about the authenticity of devices through the“Telephony” app, the system helps to safeguard against fraud.

The statement also clarified that the system applies exclusively to new mobile phones imported from abroad. It will not affect phones purchased locally or those purchased internationally and activated before January 1, 2025. The system will not be applied retroactively to devices already in use.

Through these efforts, the Egyptian government aims to foster a more transparent, regulated telecom market that benefits both consumers and the country's economic development.