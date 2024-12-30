Palestinian party chief says West using ‘double standards’ to Israeli war crimes

(MENAFN) Palestinian National Initiative party leader Dr. Mustafa Barghouti criticized Western for applying double standards in their response to Israeli war crimes. He made his comments in light of a recent New York Times investigation, which revealed that Israeli military leadership had relaxed its rules of engagement to target Hamas militants, even if it meant endangering up to 20 civilians in Gaza.



The report, citing over 100 and officials, highlighted that the Israeli military used AI tools to identify targets and approved operations that contributed to one of the deadliest bombardments in recent history. Barghouti expressed that he was not surprised by the findings, as he had recognized the scale of the atrocities early in the war. He described Israel’s actions as "slaughter" of Gaza's civilian population, noting that entire towns had been destroyed, with thousands of casualties, many of them women and children.



Barghouti pointed out that the international community had been slow to recognize these war crimes and criticized Western governments for enabling Israel’s actions by continuing to provide military support. He argued that Israel would not be able to sustain its military campaign without U.S. assistance. The Palestinian leader also condemned Israel’s broader regional actions, including its military presence in Syria and Lebanon, as well as its airstrikes on Yemen, likening Israel’s behavior to that of Nazi Germany during World War II.



Barghouti called for sanctions and international accountability for Israel, demanding that it be held to the same legal standards as other nations.

