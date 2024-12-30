Moscow preserves right to be ‘cautious’ regarding Trump’s peace attempts

(MENAFN) Moscow is right to approach the incoming administration with caution and to be clear about its terms for resolving the Ukraine conflict, according to historian and academic Tarik Cyril Amar. In an interview with RT, Amar, an associate professor at Koc University in Istanbul, discussed recent remarks by Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov regarding possible peace talks. Lavrov stated that Russia is open to discussions with the Trump administration and hopes to achieve a mutual understanding of the conflict's underlying causes. However, he emphasized that Moscow would not engage in "empty talks," expressing concerns that a proposed ceasefire might allow Ukraine to regroup, receive additional Western arms, and mobilize further. Amar agreed, suggesting that if Trump's team pushes for only a truce, talks would either fail or never occur.



Amar outlined three possible outcomes for the conflict: a ceasefire, a full peace settlement, or a comprehensive peace combined with a reset of Europe's security framework. He welcomed Lavrov's signals that Russia is willing to focus on the second option—a full peace agreement—without insisting on the third, which would involve a broader transformation of security arrangements. The historian stressed that much will depend on whether the Trump administration recognizes Russia's position and the risks of not negotiating a resolution. He warned that if the new U.S. team continues to believe exaggerated reports about Russia's exhaustion, it may hinder the prospect of a compromise. Amar also suggested that the U.S. might use the conflict to keep its EU and NATO allies financially dependent, potentially forcing them to increase defense spending.



Ultimately, Amar concluded that Moscow cannot rely on the Trump administration to be rational or constructive in handling the Ukraine war. Lavrov, in his earlier comments, also acknowledged that despite Trump’s promises to end the fighting quickly, Moscow does not expect an easy settlement once he takes office.

