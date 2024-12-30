(MENAFN) Russia on Saturday stated that it enlarged its list of European politicians banned from visiting the nation in replay to the EU's previous sanctions package against it.



The EU's recent government— which started earlier this month — pursues to continue aggressive policies against Moscow, stated the Russian Foreign Ministry.



The statement emphasized that one-sided restrictive measures still a tool of stress, stating the EU on December 16 passed its 15th sanctions package against Russia.



"At the same time, EU bureaucrats have turned a blind eye to the fact that these steps are illegitimate under international law when they bypass the UN Security Council."



"They fail to produce any meaningful results, except for undermining and eroding the EU’s reputation in the eyes of the Global Majority," the statement announced.



In replay to these unfriendly movements, the Russian part stated it has largely enlarged the list of deputies from European governments and EU member states banned from visiting the nation, the statement stated.



MENAFN30122024000045016953ID1109041001