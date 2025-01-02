Assam Govt Working Towards Zero Road Accident Fatalities: Himanta Biswa Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 3 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that due to strict law enforcement, there were only 32 road accidents on the last day of the previous year and the administration is aiming to have zero road accident fatalities in the coming days.

Taking to X handle, Sarma wrote,“Target Zero Road Accident Fatalities. As a result of our statewide enforcement, Assam witnessed just 32 accidents on Dec 31 and 8 fatalities. While we are working towards taking this figure to Zero in the coming days, urge people to follow safe driving practices. Together, we can!”

According to the Chief Minister, just 45 injuries and 8 fatalities occurred on December 31.

Sarma recently held a video conference with District Commissioners, Police Superintendents, and officials from the Transport and Excise Departments focusing on reviewing road accidents in the state, enforcing road safety regulations, and assessing measures taken by the Transport and Police Departments to mitigate such incidents.

During the meeting, the Transport and Police Departments provided insights into the causes of road accidents across different districts, including incidents involving driving under the influence of alcohol in Guwahati.

The CM emphasised that stringent actions be taken statewide by January 15, 2025 to prevent driving after consuming alcohol, particularly after 10 p.m.

He also instructed the concerned departments to ensure adequate lighting at foot overbridges and flyovers. The meeting also addressed the issue of accidents on rural roads.

He directed the Chief Secretary to ensure the installation of speed breakers at locations such as schools, hospitals, and police stations.

Sarma mandated the construction of two speed-breakers within every km of rural roads, emphasising that their placement and design should be determined in consultation with the local villagers.

He also urged the Chief Secretary to ensure the publication of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for this initiative and highlighted the importance of incorporating streetlights, speed breakers, and signboards into road construction projects.

CM Sarma issued special instructions to the Police Superintendents of border districts regarding the entry of vehicles. He stressed the need for roadside eateries (dhabas) along national highways to provide proper parking facilities and prohibited the parking of trucks in front of these establishments.