Solid Pro Brings Cutting-Edge Innovations To CES 2025, Showcasing Premier Partnerships

Solid Pro is thrilled to announce its presence at CES 2025, where it will showcase a carefully curated collection of cutting-edge technologies from its world-class partners. As a trusted connector between leading manufacturers and major U.S. retailers, Solid Pro continues to redefine innovation in the North American market.

With a legacy of excellence in product distribution and customer satisfaction, Solid Pro empowers global manufacturers to excel in the competitive landscape. From strategic market entry to quality assurance, Solid Pro is the go-to partner for delivering breakthrough technologies to consumers.

A glimpse at the Innovation Lineup:

Cable Technology Corp.

Revolutionizing connectivity, Cable Technology will unveil:



USB4 eGPU/PCIe Enclosure : Unparalleled speed combined with Thunderbolt 3, 4, and 5 compatibility.

USB4 Hubs and Docking Stations : Delivering up to 40Gbps data transfers and up to 8K multi-display support.

Thunderbolt 5 Cables : Offering up to a blazing-fast 120Gbps transfer speeds with superior durability. Gaming Stand Solutions : Enhanced portability and functionality for the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, and more.

ENERGEN

Pioneering wireless power, Energen debuts:



Wireless Charging Battery Packs: Versatile solutions for creators, gamers, and professionals on the move.

Magfold 3-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand : Qi2-certified for efficient multi-device charging. Car Wireless Charger: Elevate your drive with wireless charger. Qi2 up to 15W, vent mount & one-handed adjust.

FeiyuTech

Innovators in stabilization technology, FeiyuTech highlights:



Feiyu Pocket 3 : A 4K detachable 3-axis gimbal camera with AI tracking.

Feiyu Scorp Mini 3 Pro : Lightweight stabilization for mirrorless cameras and smartphones. KiCA Jet Fan Max : A powerful cordless air blower with advanced control features.

GEEKOM

Leaders in compact computing, GEEKOM presents:



GEEKOM A9 Max : AI-powered mini PC with an AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics.

GEEKOM IT15 : Intel-powered ultra-compact PC with 4K support for professional and entertainment use. GEEKOM QS1 : T he world's first Qualcomm Snapdragon XElite-powered mini PC for ultimate efficiency.

Connect with Solid Pro at CES 2025

Explore these remarkable technologies and meet the teams behind them at Solid Pro's exclusive hospitality suite at

The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino

from January 7–10, 2025.

RSVP Today :





Solid Pro suite information

Event period: January 7 (Tuesday) - 10 (Friday)

Exhibition location: The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino

Check out Solid Pro and its partner's new products in the full media kit:

About Solid Pro

Solid Pro specializes in launching innovative electronics into major US retailers. Our expert team bridges international manufacturers with the North American market, ensuring quality and customer satisfaction. We streamline market entry, enhance brand visibility, and deliver cutting-edge products to consumers, driving success for our partners.

About Cable Technology Corp.

Cable Technology is a global leader in innovative connectivity solutions, driving technological advancements for over two decades. With a commitment to quality, performance, and design, we empower users to excel in gaming, work, and beyond.

About ENERGEN

ENERGEN delivers cutting-edge power solutions with a focus on innovation and advanced technology. Our passion drives us to create reliable, high-performance products that offer exceptional value to our customers, enhancing everyday experiences and ensuring you stay powered in all aspects of life.

About Feiyu Tech

FeiyuTech leverages gyroscopic stabilization technology to create cutting-edge stabilized cameras and gimbals for action cameras, smartphones, mirrorless cameras, and DSLRs. Its sub-brand, KiCA, specializes in sports, health, and personal care products, offering innovative solutions such as the KiCA JetFan high-speed blower, compact massage guns, and a foot massager inspired by traditional Chinese medicine. Together, FeiyuTech and KiCA exemplify a commitment to enhancing lives through advanced technology and thoughtful design.

About GEEKOM

GEEKOM specializes in mini-PCs, offering compact alternatives to Intel's NUCs. Its lineup includes the Mini IT series and advanced models like the Mini IT13 with a 13th-gen i9 processor. GEEKOM also develops AI-powered mini PCs with AMD Ryzen technology, the MEGAMINI G1 water-cooled gaming PC, and smart laptops like the GEEKOM BookFun series.

Media Contact

C & Cee Consulting Inc.

Emily Johnson

T: 1-626-321-8586

E: [email protected]

