Qatar Strongly Condemns Shooting Incident In Republic Of Montenegro

1/2/2025 3:03:00 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the shooting incident that took place in the city of Cetinje in the Republic of Montenegro, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm stance against all forms of violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motivations.

The Ministry expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the government and people of Montenegro, and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

