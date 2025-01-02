Qatar Strongly Condemns Shooting Incident In Republic Of Montenegro
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the shooting incident that took place in the city of Cetinje in the Republic of Montenegro, resulting in fatalities and injuries.
In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm stance against all forms of violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motivations.
The Ministry expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the government and people of Montenegro, and wished a swift recovery to those injured.
Read Also
Montenegro mourns after gunman kills 12
MENAFN02012025000063011010ID1109050330
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.