Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways Opens US Pre-Clearance Lounge At Zayed International Airport

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Etihad Airways opened its new US pre-clearance lounge at Zayed International Airport on December 30 to enhance the experience for flying to the United States.

Located steps away from the US and Border Protection (CBP) pre-clearance facility, the new lounge provides eligible guests with a space to unwind after completing their US entry formalities and before boarding their flight.

The lounge offers a selection of beverages and light dining options. Select flights offer the convenience of direct boarding from the lounge. "This new lounge marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our guests," said John Wright, chief operations & guest officer at Etihad Airways. "By combining our premium lounge service with the convenience of US pre-clearance, we're offering our guests an elevated journey through Abu Dhabi before they even board their flight. Zayed International is the only Middle East hub to offer this time-saving service." The US pre-clearance lounge welcomes eligible guests travelling in the residence, first or business, as well as platinum and emerald Etihad guest members. Access is also available for purchase, subject to availability. Etihad serves four US destinations with non-stop flights to Boston, Chicago, New York, and Washington DC. The airline will also launch services to Atlanta in July 2025, further strengthening its commitment to the North American market.