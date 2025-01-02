USD/JPY Analysis Today 02/01: Eyes On 160.00 Peak (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



In the first trading session of 2025, the USD/JPY pair continued its upward trend, gaining to the resistance level of 157.77 before stabilizing around 157.18 at the time of writing.

Overall, the US dollar remains the strongest, as the US Reserve has indicated a more cautious stance on cutting interest rates amid continued inflationary pressures. In addition, there are growing expectations that Trump's upcoming policies will support economic growth and halt the easing of monetary policy, which could support the stronger path of the US dollar.

The of Japan's Cautious Stance Continues to Affect the Yen

According to forex trading and through reliable trading company platforms, the Bank of Japan's ability to benefit from the challenges depends on adopting more decisive policies. Hesitation in raising interest rates could erode the yen's attractiveness, exacerbating its suffering. However, if the central bank adopts a more proactive stance, a positive shift in the performance of the Japanese yen could occur. In general, the performance of the USD/JPY pair reflects global economic changes and challenges of monetary policies, requiring close monitoring of economic data and central bank actions.

However, in the absence of decisive measures from the Bank of Japan, the pressure on the Japanese yen may continue. Meanwhile any easing by the US Federal Reserve could lead to fundamental changes in the path of this pair.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Trading Tips:

Keep in mind that the gains in the US dollar may continue for a while, anticipating the reaction to Trump's policies. The yen will remain down until the Japanese intervene in the markets if it happensUSD/JPY Technical Analysis and Expectations Today:

According to the performance on the daily chart above and according to today's gold analysts' forecasts, the overall trend of the USD/JPY pair remains upward. As mentioned earlier, the bulls have a strong chance of pushing the pair towards the psychological resistance level of 160.00 if its current gain factors continue. From that peak and its vicinity, we may see increased talk of Japan's imminent intervention in the foreign exchange markets to control prices. If that happens, it could bring about profit-taking for the USD/JPY pair. The pair maintains trading above the 200-day moving average (EMA) near the 150.00 level, which has proven to be a major long-term support. Also, the performance will remain positive as long as there are driving factors for both bears and bulls. Technically, volatility indicators such as the Relative Strength Index and the Stochastic Oscillator are still upward and have opportunities to achieve more before reaching overbought levels.

Conversely, and on the same timeframe, the first break of the uptrend requires the bears to move the USD/JPY pair towards the support levels of 155.30 and 153.80, respectively. In general, the chart of the USD/JPY pair reveals a clear slowdown in upward momentum, as current levels offer an opportunity for investors to reassess their positions. As we enter 2025, volatility remains high, necessitating cautious trading strategies.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.