Saudi Arabia Affirms Support For Syria's Security, Stability
QNA
Riyadh: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah deliberated on Thursday the latest developments in Syria with visiting Syrian Interim Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani.
The meeting saw bin Farhan affirming Riyadh's stance supporting Syria to achieve security and stability and preserve its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.
The two sides also took stock of efforts to reach a prosperous future for Syrians and to preserve the country's state agencies to restore its status in the Arab and Islamic worlds.
