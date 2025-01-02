Odisha CM Announces Enhancement In Freedom Fighters' Pension Amount

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (IANS) The Odisha has enhanced the pension given to the Freedom Fighters in the state. Participating in the All-India Freedom Fighters Day here as the chief guest, Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced that the pension amount of Freedom Fighters of the state who were imprisoned during the Freedom struggle has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month.

CM Majhi also declared that the Freedom Fighters, not imprisoned during the struggle, will now get Rs 15,000 per month in place of Rs 9,000 received earlier.

The additional allowance of Rs 8,000 per month given to beneficiaries under the Swatantrata Sainik Samman pension scheme of the Central government has now been enhanced to Rs 10,000.

Similarly, those revolutionaries who were imprisoned under the draconian Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) for protesting against the Emergency during 1975 to 1977 are now eligible to receive Rs 20,000 per month.

The Chief Minister also noted that the death anniversary of great Odia freedom fighter Utkal Keshari Dr. Harekrushna Mahatab is being celebrated as the Freedom Fighters Festival.

Notably, the state government had earlier in November 2024 announced a year-long celebration to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the former CM of Odisha Dr Mahatab.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Majhi revealed that a biopic will be made on Dr Mahtab's life to keep his memory alive. His works will be translated in different languages and published by the state government. The government will also build a memorial at Agarpada, the birthplace of Mahatab, in Bhadrak district.

The Chief Minister further said that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, he started making efforts to give due respect to the unsung heroes whose contributions in the freedom struggle of the country were not acknowledged earlier.

He added that PM Modi has recently named the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. Similarly, the state government is soon going to start the Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha scheme to honour the sacrifice of the great freedom fighter Shaheed Madho Singh of Bargarh district.

Freedom Fighters from across ten states participated in the All-India Freedom Fighters Day festival held here on Thursday.