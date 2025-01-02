Lebanese Interior Minister Honours President Of Qatar And Arab Police Sports Federations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: of Interior and Municipalities in the caretaker of the Republic of Lebanon, HE Judge Bassam Mawlawi, honoured the President of the Qatar and Arab Sports Federations, HE Major General Khalid bin Hamad Abdullah Al Attiyah, during an official ceremony held in Beirut and attended by a number of dignitaries and officials.

In a statement today, the of Interior stated that HE the Lebanese Minister of Interior and Municipalities presented the Medal of the Ministry of Interior and Municipalities to Major General Al Attiyah, in recognition of his contributions to the development of Arab police sports and the enhancement of cooperation among Arab nations.

For his part, Major General Khalid bin Hamad Abdullah Al Attiyah expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude for this honor, which reflects the depth of fraternal relations between Arab countries, stressing that this honor is an incentive to move forward towards achieving more cooperation and joint work to develop police sports in a way that serves common ambitions.

