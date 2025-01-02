Gaza Death Toll Rises To 45,581 Over 108,000 Injured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Palestinian said today, January 2, that at least 45,581 people have been killed by Israeli forces in nearly 15 months of war on Gaza.

According to the ministry, the toll includes 28 deaths in the past 24 hours, adding that 108,438 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.

Mourners carry the body of a displaced Palestinians killed in an overnight Israeli strike on a makeshift displacement camp in Mawasi Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, in front of the Nasser hospital on January 2, 2025. (Photo by Bashar Taleb / AFP)

Israeli occupation continues its aggression on the Gaza Strip by targetting civilians on homes, shelters, and refugee camps. Gaza's civil defence and rescue teams are working around the clock in an attempt to rescue people trapped beneath collapsed buildings.