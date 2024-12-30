The Green Ecosystem Surrounding Vinfast’S EV Fleet: Fueling Asia’S Inevitable Electric Future

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)







Arabian Post -HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 December 2024 – Driven by the vision of widespread electrification, VinFast is dedicated to making electric vehicles accessible to everyone. To achieve this, the company is actively building a robust green ecosystem across Asia while simultaneously enhancing its sustainable manufacturing processes to meet the surging and undeniable demand for electric mobility.







Asia's booming industries and growing population have made it a major player in the global energy landscape. The region's energy choices are critical to the worldwide transition towards clean energy sources.

While some Asian countries, like Japan with its CCS Long-term roadmap (2023) and India with its National Green Hydrogen Mission (2023), are taking strides towards green initiatives (according to ResearchAndMarkets), there's more to be done. Distributing clean energy technologies across the continent, especially to countries heavily reliant on fossil fuels to meet their energy demands, is essential.

Electric vehicles are a prime example of a technology that can significantly help Asia achieve its climate goals.

While younger Asians recognize the urgency of a global green transition, electric vehicles have often been perceived as costly and complicated. VinFast has made 'Making EVs Accessible to All' a reality by addressing two key challenges: offering a diverse range of affordable EVs to suit various consumer needs and budgets, and developing a robust charging infrastructure to facilitate a smooth transition to electric mobility.

From Products to Production: Building a Comprehensive Green Ecosystem

According to The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the future of Asia's electric vehicle sector looks promising. The EIU predicts that Asia will dominate the global EV market, accounting for 63% of the 115 million new EVs sold worldwide over the next five years. By 2028, EVs are projected to comprise 39% of all new car sales in the region.

VinFast is demonstrating its commitment to green transformation by expanding its reach beyond established markets like Europe and North America. The Nasdaq-listed company has recently entered the Philippines market, where it has officially launched its brand and commenced EV deliveries. Furthermore, VinFast has broken ground on a new manufacturing facility in India.

India is a crucial market in VinFast's global expansion strategy. This new manufacturing facility will capitalize on India's rapidly growing market and solidify VinFast's global manufacturing footprint, complementing its existing production base in Vietnam.

Beyond its manufacturing facilities, in the future, VinFast is committed to offering the Indian market premium quality products, inclusive pricing, and exceptional after-sales support to ensure widespread accessibility of electric mobility.

Furthermore, following its successful debut at the 2024 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), VinFast has expanded its presence in the Indonesian market. The company has delivered its smart electric vehicles, implemented attractive sales and warranty policies, and is actively expanding its dealer network. To support this growth, VinFast has also broken ground on a new assembly plant in Indonesia.

Its innovative battery subscription policy has been a major hit, earning them the“Pioneering Initiative Driving Green Transition” award from Detik and recognition from CNN Indonesia for their contribution to the country's green goals.

Aligned with VinFast's vision for a sustainable future, Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, VinFast's CEO and founder, is building a comprehensive green ecosystem in Indonesia. This ecosystem includes V-GREEN and Xanh SM.

Recently, V-GREEN partnered with Prime Group, a major conglomerate, to establish a network of charging stations for VinFast EVs across Indonesia. This ambitious project, with a projected investment of $1.2 billion, aims to install approximately 100,000 charging stations within the next three years. This MoU highlights both parties' commitment to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Xanh SM, a ride-hailing service powered by electric vehicles, offers consumers a convenient and sustainable transportation solution. This innovative service enables individuals to participate in the green transformation by adopting electric mobility without the need for personal vehicle ownership.

Making Sustainable Mobility More Accessible to All

VinFast's success in Asian markets is expected to stem from a customer-centric approach that emphasizes product diversity, good pricing, and exceptional value. This includes offering market-leading warranty policies and attractive sales programs.

To thrive in the dynamic automotive market, VinFast has adopted a multi-pronged approach, offering a diverse range of electric vehicles including eight cars, one bus, nine motorbikes, and one bicycle. This strategy, catering to a wide range of consumer needs and budgets, has proven successful in the Vietnamese market, with VinFast achieving the top spot in car deliveries for the first ten months of 2024.

Notably, VinFast has successfully disrupted the Vietnamese automotive market through a combination of innovative product development and a compelling sales strategy. The introduction of the stylish and practical VF 3, offered at an attractive price point, has been a key driver of this success. This affordable and appealing electric SUV has quickly gained popularity among urban commuters, with high demand and eager anticipation among customers.

Furthermore, the VF 5 is proving to be a game-changer, attracting both individual and commercial customers. Notably, VinFast is witnessing a significant shift towards electric vehicles among traditional taxi operators, driven by the compelling economic advantages of reduced maintenance costs and stable electricity prices compared to fluctuating gasoline prices.

These successes demonstrate VinFast's ability to not only create new market demand but also drive the widespread adoption of electric mobility in Vietnam.

Driven by the success of VinFast, Vietnam's automotive market has undergone a dramatic transformation, with electric vehicles now outselling gasoline-powered cars.

VinFast's success in Vietnam demonstrates the potential for significant EV market growth across Asia. By addressing affordability, charging infrastructure, and diverse transportation options, VinFast is leading the charge towards a sustainable future for the region. This comprehensive approach and VinFast's expanding presence in key Asian markets position the company as a driver in the region's inevitable electric future.

