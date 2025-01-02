Many improved countries fight inflation during 2024

(MENAFN) Improved countries fought increased inflation in the previous year after the coronavirus pandemic that started in late 2019, and reaching aimed inflation volumes is going to be difficult throughout the new year.



The conflict in Ukraine, joined with the pandemic’s outcomes, also convoluted attempts to achieve inflation goal, based on the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). chain interruptions and the fast surge in electricity as well as food prices constituted to a huge increase in inflation all around the world, hugely impacting the price of living.



Improved economies such as the US as well as certain European nations achieved 40-year highs in inflation following years of fairly low inflation. High inflation keeps challenging a lot of nations and their central banks, regardless of massive interest volume jumps.



Throughout the previous month, the Federal Reserve lowered its policy volume by 25 basis units as projected but warned that attempts to combat inflation might continue into 2025.



The bank's reviewed inflation expectations were 2.4 percent for 2024 and 2.5 percent for the new year, led by anticipations of constant inflation as a result of President-elect Donald Trump’s patriotic policies, such as extra taxes on goods from China, Mexico, Canada, as well as Europe.

