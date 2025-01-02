Turkish firm builds modular site constructions for housing plan in Hatay

(MENAFN) Karmod, which is a popular Turkish modular firm, has supplied container-based site constructions to aid the building of a huge plan in the nation’s southern Hatay region, it noted in a statement on Tuesday.



The services, made to serve as halls for staffs constructing the housing elements, were accomplished in only less than 40 days.



Karmod Sales Manager Ozay Kemal Karakucuk noted that the halls can put up 400 staffs instantaneously.



"We delivered the prefabricated site office and two dormitory blocks, each with a footprint of 1,552 square meters, within a short time frame," Karakucuk stressed.



The modular constructions have a bolt-and-nut assembly system, reducing the requirement for connecting, and are prepared with fire safety systems, climate control, as well as ergonomic designs, he also noted.



"Our site buildings are part of a worker-friendly range, offering relaxing rest and work areas. They are produced in state-of-the-art facilities and provide rapid installation advantages," Karakucuk stated.



The overall zone of the buildings supplied spans 3,388 square meters, comprising a couple of three-story container dorms as well as a single two-story manufactured office building wrapping 284 square meters. The office is going to line site management workforce and other functioning elements.

MENAFN02012025000045016755ID1109047888