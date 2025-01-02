Cold Wave-Like Conditions Grip Parts Of Telangana

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 2 (IANS) Minimum temperatures dropped in parts of Telangana as a fresh spell of cold wave-like conditions gripped the State including capital Hyderabad on Thursday.

Dense fog enveloped a few areas on the outskirts of Hyderabad and united Medak district on Thursday morning.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), some areas of Medak and Sangareddy districts recorded minimum temperature in single digit.

Eleven out of 33 districts recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius or less.

Sirpur in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 7.3 degrees Celsius. Tiryani, also in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius.

In Kohir of Sangareddy district, the minimum temperature dropped to 8.4 degrees Celsius. Algol in the same district recorded a minimum temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius while it was 9.5 in Nyalkal.

Tekmal in Medak district recorded a minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius while Damarancha recorded 11.7 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Munigadapa saw a minimum temperature of 11.7 degrees Celsius while Kondapaka recorded 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures also dropped in Hyderabad and its suburbs. University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus in Gachibowli recorded the lowest temperature of 11 degrees Celsius.

As temperatures dropped considerably, a layer of thick fog enveloped several places, especially Hyderabad's outskirts like Kompally, Patancheru, L B Nagar and Vanasthalipuram.

Minimum temperatures in Greater Hyderabad, which was hovering between 15 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius for the last few days, dropped to less than 15 degrees Celsius. At Moula Ali, the minimum temperature dropped to 12.1 degrees Celsius while Rajendranagar recorded a minimum of 12.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department, low-level winds are blowing mainly from East / North East direction.

Dry Weather is very likely to prevail over the state. Mist or Hazy conditions are very likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated pockets in a few districts of Telangana during the next five days, the IMD said in a bulletin.