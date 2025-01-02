Russia attacks on Ukraine kills spouses that dedicated their lives to science

(MENAFN) Through the morning strikes of Kyiv on January 1, a married husband and wife of prominent scientists — neurobiologist Ihor Zyma and Doctor of Biological Sciences Olesia Sokur — were murdered. In line with Ukrinform, the sad news was posted on by Ukraine’s of Education and Science, Oksen Lisovyi.



"Tragically, the enemy UAV attack claimed the lives of distinguished neurobiologist Ihor Zyma and his wife, scientist and Doctor of Biological Sciences Olesia Sokur," Lisovyi said.



He declared that the spouses had dedicated almost their whole lives to science, working for many years at the Institute of Biology and Medicine of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.



"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, as well as to all those affected by this morning's terror. Russia is absolute evil, spreading death and destruction. The world must respond firmly and decisively," Lisovyi stressed.



As stated by Ukrinform on January 1, the Russian troops assaulted Kyiv with strike drones. Ruins from the drones fell in Kyiv’s Pecherskyi and Sviatoshynskyi regions.





