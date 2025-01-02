Egypt, USTDA To Collaborate On Methane Emission Reduction Roadmap

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, has approved a draft presidential decree for an agreement between the Egyptian General Corporation (EGPC) and the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to prepare a“Roadmap for Methane Emission Reduction in Egypt.” This collaboration is part of Egypt's broader efforts to reduce methane emissions in the petroleum sector and align with global environmental commitments.

The agreement outlines a study that will assess current methane emissions within the petroleum sector, establish specific emission reduction targets, and set a timeline for achieving these goals. The roadmap will also identify two priority projects aimed at curbing methane emissions and propose internal regulations or policies to support these efforts.

This initiative is part of the government's executive steps in response to Egypt's commitment to the Global Methane Pledge, which President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced as part of Egypt's contribution to global efforts to reduce methane emissions in the oil and gas sector.

In addition, the Cabinet has approved a draft presidential decree regarding a grant from Japan for the implementation of an Economic and Social Development Program. The grant, valued at JPY 500 million, focuses on digital agricultural transformation, specifically the establishment of a program to rent and monitor agricultural machinery via GPS remote control devices. The program will target governorates such as Dakahleya, Gharbeya, and Beheira and aims to improve the living standards of farmers-particularly those from low-income households-by expanding the use of agricultural mechanization technology and reducing operational costs.

This grant aligns with Egypt's broader push towards digital transformation and the development of e-government systems, particularly in the agricultural sector. The program is expected to increase agricultural production and expand cultivated land areas, contributing to greater food security and economic growth.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a draft decree related to financing for a policy development program focused on private sector growth and economic diversification. This initiative, funded by a JPY 35 billion grant from Japan, aims to improve the business environment, promote competition, and support green transformation efforts in Egypt.

Another significant decision by the Cabinet involves a draft presidential decree for the allocation of land in Giza Governorate. A 385.8-feddan plot has been earmarked for the construction of a sludge treatment plant using the anaerobic digester method. The decree also includes the allocation of two land plots in the Abu Rawash area for the construction of a pumping station and a treatment plant.

These measures reflect Egypt's commitment to environmental sustainability, economic diversification, and strengthening international relations through strategic development programs, particularly with Japan and Serbia. The agreements aim to boost Egypt's development efforts across multiple sectors, from agriculture to infrastructure and private sector development.