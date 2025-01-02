Gazans' Tents Flood, Displaced Die From Cold, Israeli Bombardment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Over the past two days, rainwater has flooded around 1,542 tents displaced people in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense Directorate. The flooding, coupled with harsh winter temperatures, has left many displaced individuals“shivering from the cold,” exacerbating the already dire situation caused by Israel's ongoing military campaign, which has now entered its 15th month.

The Civil Defense Directorate reported that rescue teams have been monitoring the damage, with floodwaters reaching over 30 centimeters in some areas. Many families have lost their belongings and furniture, making their already precarious living conditions even more unbearable. The most affected areas include Gaza City, Rafah, Khan Yunis, and Deir al-Balah.

In Gaza City, 242 tents in the displacement camps at Yarmouk Stadium and Gaza Municipality Park were flooded, along with 185 tents at the Saraya Complex and 70 tents at Shuja'iyya parking lot. The Civil Defense also reported flooding in Rafah, where 170 tents were affected, as well as significant damage to 665 tents in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa University, Asdaa Prison, and Al-Amal Neighborhood Pool in Khan Yunis.

In the Central Governorate, tents in Deir al-Balah and Wadi al-Salqa were also flooded, with many of them experiencing water infiltration of up to 30 centimeters.

In addition to the weather-related suffering, Israeli forces have continued their deadly bombardment, committing two massacres in Gaza over the past 48 hours, resulting in 12 deaths and 41 injuries. The total death toll from Israeli airstrikes and ground attacks since October 7, 2023, has now reached 45,553, with over 108,000 injured, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics reported a 6% decrease in the population of Gaza at the end of 2024 due to the continuing Israeli assault. The population of the Strip has now dropped by about 160,000, leaving approximately 2.1 million Palestinians in Gaza, including over one million children under 18. The report states that 98% of the deaths have occurred in Gaza.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump made statements threatening Hamas during a New Year's Eve event in Florida, amid the stalled negotiations for the release of prisoners in Gaza. The Wall Street Journal reported that Egyptian and Qatari mediators expect ceasefire negotiations to resume after Trump assumes the presidency on January 20, 2025.



