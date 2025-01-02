94 individual dies in 318 Russian airstrikes according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov

(MENAFN) Previous year, Russia started 318 on Kharkiv, killing 94 individuals and more than 1,100 wounded. This was stated by the Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, Ukrinform reads.



“Last year, the enemy shelled the city 318 times. Missiles, drones, and aerial bombs. These explosions would wake us up in the middle of the night, destroy our homes, and take our lives. Ninety-four people died, including three children, 1,108 were injured, including 62 children,” the city mayor announced.



In line with his information, the alerts turned on 2,113 times for 3,764 hours, or 156 days.



“Almost half a year without normal sleep, in constant fear for yourself and your loved ones. The enemy sees no boundaries. Their missiles don’t care if it’s a school or a residential building, a hospital or a playground. For them, we are all just targets. But Russia does not understand the main thing: our spirit is indestructible! Every alert, every strike only proves that Kharkiv is a hero city that never surrenders,” Terekhov stated.



