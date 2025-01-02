Qatar Ports Record Surge In Containers, RORO And Livestock In Dec 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad, Ruwais and Doha registered a strong performance in December 2024 after witnessing a significant surge in handling higher container volumes, RORO units, livestock and vessels compared to the same period in 2023.

The ports received 261 vessels in December 2024, 17% up from the previous month. While container handling, RORO units, and livestock heads experienced a rise of 13%, 100%, and 80% respectively, Mwani Qatar stated in a post on its X platform, yesterday.

The container handling through the three ports stood at 121,547 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). The general and bulk cargo, RORO, livestock, and building materials during the same period accounted for 76,182 tonnes, 16,719 units, 44,337 heads, and 27,058 tonnes respectively in December last year.



Awqaf inaugurates new mosque in Rasheeda area

'Coldest nights of the year' approach as Al Shola star makes ascent: QMD Survey to reduce food waste, loss in the offing

Read Also

According to Mwani Qatar website, a record number of containers and cargo were handled by Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports in the previous year. Around 2,542 vessels docked at the ports, 1,528,874 tonnes of general cargo, 127,947 RORO units, 1,334,057 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers, 499,376 heads of livestock, and 278,742 tonnes of building materials were handled in 2024.

The maritime transport sector is committed to developing and modernising the sector in line with the Ministry of Transport's strategic plans aiming at ensuring safe maritime navigation that meets all safety requirements and obligations and keeping pace with international maritime developments through creative and effective application of international maritime instruments and observation of emerging trends.

Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards a more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region. It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Separately, QTerminals said on its X platform,“RORO units reached new records this month (in December 2024), highlighting our growing expertise in handling specialised cargo.”

The post noted, Hamad Port received 151 vessels in December 2024, while the containers, bulk, breakbulk and RORO handled stood at 121,365 TEUs, 14,633 F/T (freight tonnes), 35,139 F/T and 16,681 units respectively.

QTerminals handles over 232,000 metric tonnes of barley at Hamad Port annually, playing a vital role in supporting Qatar's food and feed sectors. This critical import ensures a steady supply of essential ingredients, contributing to the nation's food security.

Qatar's main gateway to world trade, Hamad Port has implemented a range of measures to protect the environment and combat climate change.

The port has installed fixed and mobile environmental monitoring systems that measure ambient air quality, noise, groundwater, water quality, and marine environment.

With its expanding network and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Hamad Port ensures the smooth flow of goods and transhipment across its various terminals.

It also ensures swift and secure handling of cargo, saving time and effort. Catering to both domestic and international clientele, the port delivers exceptional services, thereby substantially improving business environments, fostering growth opportunities, and bolstering Qatar's position in the global market.