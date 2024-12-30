Maqam Misr Launches Q CLINICS Medical Complex In New Capital With EGP 1.2Bn Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Maqam Misr Developments has unveiled its third project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), the Q CLINICS medical complex, with an of EGP 1.2bn.

Al-Saeed Shaaban, Chairperson of Maqam Misr Developments, announced that the Q CLINICS project spans 3,000 sqm in the NAC's MU7 district, directly opposite the Central Business District (CBD). The complex will feature clinics in varying sizes, starting from 40 sqm, along with commercial spaces designed to complement its healthcare focus. YBA – Yasser Al Beltagy Architects has been appointed as the project's consultant.

At the company's conference, Shaaban shared that excavation work for the project has already begun, with the official launch for customers scheduled for mid-January. Emirati Eltizam Group, a leading global management firm, will oversee operations for the project.

Shaaban also revealed that Maqam Misr has acquired four plots of land in the NAC and has launched three projects at different stages of execution. Additionally, the company plans to launch its fourth project in the first quarter of 2025.

A cooperation agreement has been signed with YBA – Yasser Al Beltagy Architects to serve as the consultant for all of Maqam Misr's projects. This partnership leverages YBA's proven expertise in designing prominent projects both in Egypt and internationally.

Ahmed Al-Saeed Shaaban, CEO of Maqam Misr, discussed the company's plans for local and international expansion. Domestically, Maqam Misr aims to invest in a fourth project in the New Administrative Capital, along with developments in Sheikh Zayed and the Delta region. Internationally, the company has already established a presence in Saudi Arabia, where it is focusing on residential projects.

Shaaban also highlighted the progress of ongoing projects. The foundations and first basement level of the East Tower5 project have been completed. Spanning 3,585 sqm in Downtown NAC, East Tower5 is located on a 75-meter-wide main axis and overlooks a 28,000 sqm garden. The ground floor will feature commercial units and a restaurant area, while the first floor will house a food court. The project is slated for delivery by the end of 2026.

Excavation work for Maqam Misr's second project, QEAST, is well underway, with its foundational work already completed. QEAST covers an area of 3,380 sqm, situated on a 75-meter-wide street along the eastern axis of Downtown, directly overlooking a 28,000 sqm garden. Excavation for the third project, Q CLINICS, has also been completed, and designs for the company's fourth project, scheduled to launch in Q1 2025, are currently in progress.

Shaaban emphasized that these developments reflect Maqam Misr's commitment to balancing marketing efforts with strong execution, underscoring the company's focus on growth and expansion.

Yasser El Beltagy, Head of YBA, expressed the firm's commitment to delivering innovative designs and engineering solutions that meet international standards.“We aim to provide projects that not only reflect our commitment to quality and excellence but also fulfill the expectations of Maqam Misr and its customers,” he said.

With its latest investments and a clear expansion strategy, Maqam Misr is poised to play a major role in the continued development of the New Administrative Capital and beyond.



