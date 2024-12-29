Russians Attack Ukrainian Fortifications In Luhansk Region With 126 Drones
12/29/2024 5:09:44 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces continue to exert pressure on the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in Luhansk region, directing 126 drones toward Ukrainian fortifications.
This was reported by the Luhansk Regional Military Administration on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“Neither on weekends nor on holidays do the occupiers reduce their pressure in Luhansk. Yesterday, they attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Novoyehorivka, and Makiivka, attempting to dislodge our defenders from their positions,” the statement reads.
The enemy continues intense shelling along the entire line of contact. Artillery was fired 12 times, and 126 drones were deployed against the Ukrainian positions.
As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, the Russian forces attempted to infiltrate the Ukrainian defense lines near Hlushkivka and Lozova in the Kupiansk sector, as well as near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector.
