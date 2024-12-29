Energy Workers Restore Power To Nearly 7.5K Consumers Over Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the previous day, energy workers in Ukraine managed to restore electricity for 7,423 consumers who had been cut off due to the ongoing hostilities.
As reported by Ukrinform, this information was provided by the Ministry of Energy.
The ministry emphasized that the Russian forces continue to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure, resulting in damage to substations and power lines, which in turn limits the capacity of the energy system.
"Energy workers are quickly carrying out repair work at damaged energy facilities, taking all necessary measures to stabilize the energy system," the Ministry of Energy stated.
The ministry also called on citizens to use electricity responsibly throughout the day to reduce the load on the energy system.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 25, Russian invaders struck the DTEK thermal power plant, causing significant damage to its equipment.
