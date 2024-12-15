Value of real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi exceeds USD20.69 billion in 2024

(MENAFN) The value of transactions in Abu Dhabi has surpassed 76 billion dirhams (USD20.69 billion) in 2024, driven by 24,100 transactions, according to recent data from the "Dry" platform affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Center. The data highlights the emirate’s active real estate market, which continues to attract investors and witness an increasing volume of property deals. These transactions include both direct sales and mortgage activities, reflecting the sector's robust performance.



Real estate sales transactions represented the majority of the market activity, accounting for 58.3 percent of the total trading value during this period. These sales amounted to AED 44.4 billion from 14,204 transactions, underscoring the significant contribution of sales to the overall market performance. The figures demonstrate steady investor confidence and a growing demand for properties in Abu Dhabi.



Sales were further divided into off-plan and ready property transactions. Off-plan sales dominated this segment, constituting approximately 62 percent of all sales transactions with 8,815 deals totaling AED 29.5 billion. This strong preference for off-plan properties suggests investor optimism in future developments and long-term value creation within the emirate’s real estate sector.



On the other hand, ready property sales accounted for 38 percent of the total sales transactions, with 5,389 deals valued at AED 14.9 billion. These figures highlight the balanced growth between immediate property acquisitions and forward-looking investments in under-construction projects, reflecting the diverse opportunities available in Abu Dhabi’s dynamic real estate market.

